Pet of the Week - Clayton

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Pet of the Week - Clayton
Aug. 14, 2020
Tupelo-lee humane society) week ) ) tupelo-lee humane society ) hi, i'm chris maynard.

I'm a volunteer with the tupelo lee humane society.

And today i have brought most friendly at the tupelo lee shelter today.

This is clayton.

He's a big, beautiful australian shepherd mix.

Most popular in the shelter loves everybody loves other animals, cats, little kids everything and he's been taught to shake and so he wants to shake all the time.

So you have to kind of watch for swatting just a little bit.

But we love him.

He's about four years old.

He's been neutered.

Oh, yeah, that's right.

That's friday.

And he's got heartworm, so he started treatment.

But we'll finish that here at the shelter whether he goes home to be fostered or that's right.

That's right.

You tell him i'm clayton.

So please come to meet him.

He really is a super guy.and we'd love to see him find a home somewhere outside of the shelter and we sure do appreciate your




