Animals across the world cool off as summer heat rages
Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 02:18s - Published
The Oregon Zoo has captured this heartwarming footage of its elephants frolicking underwater to celebrate World Elephant Day.In a later clip, elephants and brown bears splash around and cool off at a Dutch animal park during the heatwave in Dierenrijk Animal Kingdom in the town of Mierlo in the province of North Brabant in southern Netherlands on 13th August.During the searing summer heat, many of the park’s animals headed to bodies of water to frolic and splash around with loved ones.
Zoo-keepers prepared a tub with water for orangutans to cool off during the summer heat in Songkhla, southern Thailand. Footage from June 27 shows the excited 31-year-old Orangutan named Nancy eyeing..