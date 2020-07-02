Global  
 

Animals across the world cool off as summer heat rages

Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 02:18s - Published
The Oregon Zoo has captured this heartwarming footage of its elephants frolicking underwater to celebrate World Elephant Day.In a later clip, elephants and brown bears splash around and cool off at a Dutch animal park during the heatwave in Dierenrijk Animal Kingdom in the town of Mierlo in the province of North Brabant in southern Netherlands on 13th August.During the searing summer heat, many of the park’s animals headed to bodies of water to frolic and splash around with loved ones.

