Animals across the world cool off as summer heat rages Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 02:18s - Published 14 minutes ago Animals across the world cool off as summer heat rages The Oregon Zoo has captured this heartwarming footage of its elephants frolicking underwater to celebrate World Elephant Day.In a later clip, elephants and brown bears splash around and cool off at a Dutch animal park during the heatwave in Dierenrijk Animal Kingdom in the town of Mierlo in the province of North Brabant in southern Netherlands on 13th August.During the searing summer heat, many of the park’s animals headed to bodies of water to frolic and splash around with loved ones. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Green Global Travel There are thousands of species of #animals across the world, and there are tons that you have never heard of. Click… https://t.co/l0XhMg9t1n 17 hours ago Denise farmer RT @ColchesterZoo: As well as being one of the hottest days of the year, today is also World Elephant day! These amazing animals use their… 1 day ago Colchester Zoo As well as being one of the hottest days of the year, today is also World Elephant day! These amazing animals use t… https://t.co/lFkqJBROoM 2 days ago