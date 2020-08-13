U.S. Invested Billions Into COVID Vaccines

Wethepeople! @jsolomonReports https://t.co/tA2hZ1wlN7
Off course he would say this, he has billions invested into the poison ca… https://t.co/JilS60FMJw 2 days ago
Question-Everything7777 @jsolomonReports That's because Gates is interested in selling his vaccine for covid he has invested billions into… https://t.co/b6sUtGIr56 2 days ago
D_TheDarkArtist @Lovelistening1 @RodrigoAblog @paulsperry_ Yes they would because they have invested billions of dollars into vacci… https://t.co/Ix4ES246jV 4 days ago
Realist @Out5idetheb0x @KokeUSG P2) Bill Gates alone had invested in bio research/vaccine companies into the billions right… https://t.co/h5r7HE54ML 5 days ago
DEFUND DEMOCRATS @wow1362 @JantZyl @DeeDeeRhinehart @nypost imo the medical industry is suppressing HCQ treatment because they’ve in… https://t.co/V9c3oLj7r3 1 week ago
The Four Reasons People Who Aren't Anti-Vaxxers Still May Refuse To Get A Coronavirus VaccineCNN reports a significant proportion of adults all over the world say they have major concerns about receiving a vaccination for the novel coronavirus.
Neil Johnson is a physicist at George Washington..
US government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for freeUS government wants to distribute coronavirus vaccines for free
US Government Silents As Anti-Vaxxers Spread LiesAnti-vaxxers are reportedly flooding social media with lies about the upcoming coronavirus vaccine.
According to CNN, some of the untruths include that it contains monkey brains and that it's a CIA..