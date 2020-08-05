HuffPost Correspondent S.V. Dáte Stumps President Donald Trump
HuffPost reporter S.V.
Dáte stumped President Donald Trump with his question about the lies he has told through his presidency.
Trump declines to reject Qanon theoryAsked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..
President Trump Refuses To Shoot Down New Lies About Sen. Kamala HarrisDebra Alfarone reports President Trump is refusing to knock down a conspiracy theory that Senator Harris is not constitutionally eligible to serve because her parents are immigrants.
Who Do Republicans Favor for Their 2024 Presidential Candidate? They Are Interested in Another TrumpRepublican voters are favoring the current VP over the President’s son when looking ahead to 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.