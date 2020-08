'Encountered a Karen today!' Little brother goes full Karen on older sister

This is the funny moment a little brother in Tampa, Florida is going full "Karen" on his older sister, insisting she wears her mask better and stays 6 feet away from his dog on August 14.

This is the funny moment a little brother in Tampa, Florida is going full "Karen" on his older sister, insisting she wears her mask better and stays 6 feet away from his dog on August 14.

"My little brother's impression of the delusional and deranged Karen's of the world," said Sammy, the sister and filmer.