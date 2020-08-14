Dolly Parton: 'Of Course Black Lives Matter'

Does country music legend Dolly Parton support the Black Lives Matter movement?

Her answer is a no-brainer.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” the 74-year-old star recently told Billboard, sharing her support for the ongoing movement but admitting that she hasn’t attended any protests.

“And of course Black lives matter.

Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter?

No!” Parton's comments arrive on the heels of country music’s own reckoning with systemic racism and racist stereotypes following the protests sparked by the unjust deaths of Black Americans including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.