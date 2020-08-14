|
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal They Are Expecting Third Child Together | THR News
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal They Are Expecting Third Child Together
Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
The couple are expecting their third child.
ShowBiz Minute: Penn, Midler, Legend
Senn Penn, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will take part in a reading of the script of "Fast Times at Ridgmont High"; Bette Midler has written a kids' book..
The reason I’m posting here about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announcing that they’re...
Wild was directed by Nabil Elderkin, who introduced Legend to Teigen 14 years ago.
The couple revealed the news in Legend's music video for the song "Wild."
