NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state will mail a ballot to every voter in New Jersey for November's elections.

Phil Murphy Phil Murphy American businessman and diplomat, 56th Governor of New Jersey

New Jersey schools allowed to offer virtual learning

 As the debate to reopen schools continues to grow nationwide, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will no longer require school districts to offer in-person..
CBS News
A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Watch live: Trump holds press conference before leaving for N.Y and N.J.

 The president continues to blast mail-in voting.
CBS News

President Trump's brother Robert is hospitalized amid reports he is 'very ill,' White House says

 Trump is expected to travel to New Jersey this weekend but it was unclear whether he would visit Robert Trump, reportedly hospitalized in New York.
USATODAY.com

New Jersey's nearly 600 school districts given option to open remotely in the new school year

 Despite President Trump's demand that all schools resume in-person instruction, many state and local officials won't rule out having fully remote instruction in..
CBS News

New Jersey's Atilis Gym, which reopened against COVID-19 emergency orders, loses business license

 The 5-1 vote by the Bellmawr Borough Council came nine days after the owners of Atilis Gym kicked in a plywood barrier installed by authorities.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats expect to lose vote on unemployment extension

 Senate Democrats are expected to fall short of the sixty votes needed to extend unemployment benefits. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett..
CBS News

Election year: It's all in the message

 CBS News analyst and Republican strategist Frank Luntz joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the potential focus for Democrats and Republicans before..
CBS News
Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede [Video]

Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions.

December 15: Hickenlooper, McCain, Durbin, Zarif

 The latest on gun violence, negotiations with Iran, and the federal budget with Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Dick Durbin,..
CBS News

Gov. DeSantis urging all Fla. K-12 schools to close during Aug. Primary and Nov. General Election [Video]

Gov. DeSantis urging all Fla. K-12 schools to close during Aug. Primary and Nov. General Election

Gov. DeSantis signed an executive order on Wednesday calling on K-12 schools to close during the August Primary and November General Election. That way, schools can be used as polling places for what..

