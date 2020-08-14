Lirik and Idris Elba will be competing in the UFC 4 gaming tournament Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 day ago Lirik and Idris Elba will be competing in the UFC 4 gaming tournament A new UFC game is launching with a kick-off event that will feature stars from gaming, film and sports.EA Sports is hosting a pro-am tournament to celebrate the release of UFC 4.Billed as a virtual fight card, the event will feature figures such as actor Idris Elba and livestreamer Saqib “Lirik” Zahid.Lirik floated the possibility that, given the tournament’s format, there’s a chance he could be facing off against Idris Elba.The UFC 4 Virtual Fight Card will go live on August 14 0

