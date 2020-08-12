Global  
 

Omid Scobie Wanted To 'Re-Humanize' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle With 'Finding Freedom'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:33s - Published
'Finding Freedom' goes behind the headlines to get to the heart of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's complicated life together under the intense scrutiny of the press, the public and the Royal family.

ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman caught up with co-author, Omid Scobie, who said his goal with the biography was to help "re-humanize" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the public.

