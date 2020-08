What to do if you don't have health insurance during the pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 minutes ago What to do if you don't have health insurance during the pandemic The pandemic continues to leave some families struggling to make ends meet, and right now a record number of Americans are going without health insurance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND RIGHT NOW - A RECORD NUMBEROF AMERICANS ARE GOING WITHOUTHEALTH INSURANCE.IF YOU'RE LOSING YOUR JOB...SPEAK TO SOMEONE IN YOURCOMPANY'S HUMAN RESOURCESDEPARTMENT.FIND OUT WHEN YOUR COVERAGETECHNICALLY ENDS.THEN CONSIDER SIGNING UP FOR ACONTINUATION OF HEALTH COVERAGEUNDER YOUR CURRENT EMPLOYER...THROUGH COBRA.IF THAT DOESN'T WORK...INSURANCE AND FINANCE EXPERTANITA FOX SAYS THERE ARE OTHEROPTIONS.UNDER THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACTYOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO ASUBSIDY THAT GIVES YOU HEALTHCARE AT LOW COST OR EVEN NOCOST, ESPECIALLY SOMEONE WHO'SLOST THEIR JOB AND NO LONGERHAS INCOME.FOR MORE INFORMATION...VISIT HEALTHCARE DOT GOV TOFIND OUT IF YOU MIGHT BEELIGIBILE FOR HEALTH COVERAGETHROUGH MEDICAID OR MEDICARE.THERE'S A LOT OF ANXIETY FORPARENTS AND KIDS ABOUT LEARNING