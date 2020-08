Bielsa future: The latest Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:45s - Published 3 days ago Bielsa future: The latest Tim Thornton gives us the inside line on Marcelo Bielsa's contract talks with newly promoted Leeds United. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stan Billingham RT @PhilHay_: We asked for your questions about Leeds United, of which there are millions at the moment. I answered a load of them in our… 6 days ago