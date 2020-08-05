|
|
|
Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store
Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
· After being booted from the Apple App Store, Fortnite has now been removed from the Google Play...
Business Insider - Published
Also reported by •engadget •9to5Google
|
Just hours after Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, Google has also pulled the Fortnite app...
MacRumours.com - Published
|
· Epic Games, developer of the popular video game 'Fortnite,' filed a lawsuit Thursday against...
Business Insider - Published
Also reported by •The Verge •AppleInsider
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|