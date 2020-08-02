23-yr-old man from Punjab's Gurdaspur allegedly killed in Canada

A 23-year-old man from Punjab's Gurdaspur has been allegedly killed in Canada.

Surajdeep Singh went to Canada's Brampton city three years ago on student visa.

His family members mourned his death in Batala city of Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, one of the deceased relative said, "We got a phone call at around 05:00 informing that some miscreants attacked on Surajdeep with an intention of loot while he was coming back from Gurudwara Sahib.

He got injured in the attack and lost his life in the incident."