Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

23-yr-old man from Punjab's Gurdaspur allegedly killed in Canada

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
23-yr-old man from Punjab's Gurdaspur allegedly killed in Canada

23-yr-old man from Punjab's Gurdaspur allegedly killed in Canada

A 23-year-old man from Punjab's Gurdaspur has been allegedly killed in Canada.

Surajdeep Singh went to Canada's Brampton city three years ago on student visa.

His family members mourned his death in Batala city of Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, one of the deceased relative said, "We got a phone call at around 05:00 informing that some miscreants attacked on Surajdeep with an intention of loot while he was coming back from Gurudwara Sahib.

He got injured in the attack and lost his life in the incident."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gurdaspur Gurdaspur City in Punjab, India

Hooch tragedy: Spurious liquor claims 86 lives, 25 arrested [Video]

Hooch tragedy: Spurious liquor claims 86 lives, 25 arrested

In a major crackdown, spurious liquor has so far claimed 86 lives in three districts of Punjab including Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur. As the tragedy is unfolding, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur at 11. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2-lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked Punjab government to hand over illicit liquor tragedy case to CBI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Miscreants write 'Khalistan' on saffron Khanda flag in Punjab's Moga [Video]

Miscreants write 'Khalistan' on saffron Khanda flag in Punjab's Moga

2 youths, wrote Khalistan on a saffron Khanda flag and unfurled it atop Moga District administration complex on Aug 14. It was later, brought down by police officials. The investigation is underway and strict action against miscreants.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
'You aren't maharaja of Patiala': Cong MP reminds Punjab CM after sending letter to DGP over security issue [Video]

'You aren't maharaja of Patiala': Cong MP reminds Punjab CM after sending letter to DGP over security issue

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa bashed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his letter to Chandigarh DGP saying, 'CM and Punjab DGP are responsible for any harm caused to my safety.' Pratap Bajwa said, "I want to ask Captain Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You are democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Batala Batala City in Punjab, India

Punjab Hooch Tragedy: AAP demands CBI probe [Video]

Punjab Hooch Tragedy: AAP demands CBI probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on August 2 staged a protest in front of a civil hospital in Tarn Taran over hooch tragedy case. The protestors demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann also reached civil hospital and met to the patients and family members of the deceased. He slammed the CM Singh and demanded CBI probe. Hooch tragedy claimed at least 86 lives. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) at 11. The Punjab Police has arrested 17 more people in a "massive crackdown" spanning more than 100 raids. The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25, the police said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Brampton Brampton City in Ontario, Canada


You Might Like


Tweets about this

csuppal94

C S U RT @ensaaf: On August 14, 1989, Punjab Police officials from Harchowal police station unlawfully killed Narinder Singh (24) on the roadside… 2 hours ago

AnilKum05640890

Anil Kumar #TwitterSeva sir sub post master of Branch sohal, pin 143520, district gurdaspur, Punjab have been harassing and mi… https://t.co/hFaYh5tj0I 3 hours ago