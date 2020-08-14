Fox Makes Friends With Huge Dog

Occurred on August 10, 2020 / CanadaInfo from Licensor: "One day in June, a baby fox made her way to an acreage outside of Stony Plain.

She was approximately a couple of months old.

She was first seen following my Newfoundland, Hank, then soon they couldn't wait to see each other.

Every day we let Hank outside she will show up.

They play it is so cute.

She will even come scratch on the door for him to come out and play."