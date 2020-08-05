Global  
 

Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store
Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store
Google just booted 'Fortnite' from the Play Store, hours after Apple banned it from the iPhone and iPad App Store (GOOGL)

Google just booted 'Fortnite' from the Play Store, hours after Apple banned it from the iPhone and iPad App Store (GOOGL) · After being booted from the Apple App Store, Fortnite has now been removed from the Google Play...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •engadget9to5GoogleIndependent


Fortnite pulled from the Play Store as Epic accuses Google of blocking Android deals

If you’re having a hard time finding Fortnite in the Google Play Store this morning, you’re not...
PC World - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.comIndependent


Epic Games is suing Google over its decision to boot 'Fortnite' from the Play Store

· Epic Games, developer of the popular video game 'Fortnite,' filed a lawsuit Thursday against...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The VergeAppleInsiderNewsyEnergy Daily



ASXwatcher007

Gavin Purcell RT @WSJ: In a move seen as a declaration of war on Apple and Google, the makers of “Fortnite” started a system denying the companies a cut… 15 minutes ago

TheHaloVamp

TheVamp RT @gamefromscratch: Epic Games have gone to war with Apple over the monopolistic practices of the App Store. Fortnite has been removed fr… 15 minutes ago

whaweather

uhh ? Irene RT @Slasher: Google has now pulled Fortnite from the Android app store 17 minutes ago

lea1632

Lea1632 sooo fortnite got pulled from apple's app store and google's play store, what do you guys think about this? 33 minutes ago

PTS_Solairee

Fall Guy 1883 @Patthiccness @Slasher Google also pulled fortnite from the play store 1 hour ago

kidscreen

Kidscreen …#Google also pulled the game from its store, so #EpicGames is suing them, too https://t.co/HXuR8fktaX https://t.co/RqI9WV4F0V 1 hour ago

ryanbrady1027

Ryan Brady Apple and Google pulled “Fortnite” from their app stores after Epic Games unveiled a payments system for its users… https://t.co/XtjSFv8vZw 2 hours ago

silver_huskey

Angela Moseley Another crazy story I nearly missed. I would never have thought that Epic Games would be suing Apple and Google for… https://t.co/wDTVJGWwqG 2 hours ago


