Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store

Gavin Purcell RT @WSJ: In a move seen as a declaration of war on Apple and Google, the makers of “Fortnite” started a system denying the companies a cut… 15 minutes ago
TheVamp RT @gamefromscratch: Epic Games have gone to war with Apple over the monopolistic practices of the App Store. Fortnite has been removed fr… 15 minutes ago
uhh ? Irene RT @Slasher: Google has now pulled Fortnite from the Android app store 17 minutes ago
Lea1632 sooo fortnite got pulled from apple's app store and google's play store, what do you guys think about this? 33 minutes ago
Fall Guy 1883 @Patthiccness @Slasher Google also pulled fortnite from the play store 1 hour ago
Kidscreen …#Google also pulled the game from its store, so #EpicGames is suing them, too https://t.co/HXuR8fktaX https://t.co/RqI9WV4F0V 1 hour ago
Ryan Brady Apple and Google pulled “Fortnite” from their app stores after Epic Games unveiled a payments system for its users… https://t.co/XtjSFv8vZw 2 hours ago
Angela Moseley Another crazy story I nearly missed. I would never have thought that Epic Games would be suing Apple and Google for… https://t.co/wDTVJGWwqG 2 hours ago
Javale McGee Is The BEST Gamer In The NBA! 🔥 Call Of Duty Ft. PRO Gamer ScepticSceptic takes his talents to Call Of Duty to team up with Javale McGee of the Los Angeles Lakers for a few games of Warzone! 🔥 NEW MERCH: https://shop.whistlesports.com COMMENT with an athlete you..
Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on AndroidWith the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the company has unveiled a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership. The tech company Microsoft has joined hands with Samsung to include a special..
Google Play Music Shutting Down This DecemberGoogle Play Music Shutting Down This December