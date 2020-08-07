Dangerous Wildfire Grows In Los Angeles

A blistering heat wave across California is forecasted to exacerbate an already explosive blaze in Los Angeles County, fire officials said Friday.

The Lake fire along Lake Hughes now spans more than 11,000 acres since igniting Wednesday.

It had already been growing with the help of other fire-friendly conditions, the U.S. “Poor overnight humidity recovery allowed the fire to remain active” and was intensified by “critically dry fuels,” the agencies said.