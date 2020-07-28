Global  
 

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal.

Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Champions League: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to miss Lyon quarter-final

 Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday through injury, says boss Pep Guardiola.
BBC News
Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final [Video]

Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool [Video]

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:30Published
Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Thursday's gossip column - Liverpool face Man City competition for Thiago

 Liverpool face competition for midfielder, Watford forward speaks up on interest, Arsenal open to offers for striker, plus more.
BBC News

BBC to broadcast Women's Community Shield double-header at Wembley

 The BBC will show live coverage of the Women's Community Shield between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley on 29 August.
BBC News

'A power seeker full of empathy' - who is Bayern boss Flick?

 German football writer Constantin Eckner looks at the steady rise of Hansi Flick - the coach who could lead Bayern Munich to Champions League glory.
BBC News
Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich [Video]

Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

 Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..
WorldNews

Alleged ‘Football Leaks’ hacker released from custody

 LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese media reports say Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials,..
WorldNews
Portugal anti-racism rally: Anger at shooting of Black actor [Video]

Portugal anti-racism rally: Anger at shooting of Black actor

A white man in his 80s has been charged with his murder.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published
Scientists in Portugal create reusable mask that disables coronavirus upon contact with fabric [Video]

Scientists in Portugal create reusable mask that disables coronavirus upon contact with fabric

The mask has a coating that virtually annihilates the infectious load of the virus in less than an hour, is washable, and certified free of harmful chemicals.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:49Published

We are ready, says Pep Guardiola as Manchester City face Champions League test

Pep Guardiola insists his Manchester City side are ready as their Champions League day of reckoning...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Guardiola reveals key tactical change that saw Man City outwit Zidane

Pep Guardiola insists that Manchester City's target is to win the Champions League after they beat...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •News24


Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City deservedly into quarter-finals

Pep Guardiola was beaming after Manchester City pulled off a famous 2-1 victory over Real Madrid to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Pep: We have to give everything [Video]

Pep: We have to give everything

Pep Guardiola previews Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final with Lyon.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:35Published
Aguero ruled out of Man City vs Lyon [Video]

Aguero ruled out of Man City vs Lyon

Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero has yet to return to training after a knee injury as Manchester City prepare to face Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:13Published
Pep: Jesus made statement against 'kings' of CL [Video]

Pep: Jesus made statement against 'kings' of CL

Pep Guardiola praised Gabriel Jesus for his home and away goals against Real Madrid as Manchester City advanced to the Champions League quarters.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published