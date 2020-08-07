Global  
 

Clay Travis predicts Trail Blazers will end Grizzlies season & earn a playoff spot

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Clay Travis predicts Trail Blazers will end Grizzlies season & earn a playoff spot

Clay Travis predicts Trail Blazers will end Grizzlies season & earn a playoff spot

The Portland Trail Blazers just barely came away with a win against the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard leading the charge with 42 points.

Clay Travis tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he expects the Blazers to repeat that victory and end the Memphis Grizzlies season this Saturday.

