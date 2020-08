Pres. Trump Visiting Sick Brother At NYC Hospital CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Pres. Trump Visiting Sick Brother At NYC Hospital President Trump arrived in New York City to visit his brother, Robert Trump, who is said to be "very ill." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this