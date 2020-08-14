Gov. Murphy Announces All Voters Allowed To Vote By Mail

NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state will mail a ballot to every voter in New Jersey for November's elections.

There's a big change ahead of the November elections. New Jersey announced Friday that everyone will be able to vote by mail. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56 Published 5 hours ago