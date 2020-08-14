Gov. Murphy Announces All Voters Allowed To Vote By Mail
NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mailNew Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state will mail a ballot to every voter in New Jersey for November's elections.
