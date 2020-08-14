Global  
 

Gov. Murphy Announces All Voters Allowed To Vote By Mail

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Gov.

Murphy said the decision is meant to keep people safe during the pandemic.

CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

