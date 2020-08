DWYM: Vehicle Deals Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:13s - Published 5 minutes ago DWYM: Vehicle Deals HAVE YOU CHECKED OUT USED CAR PRICES LATELY? WITH SUPPLIES TIGHT AND DEMAND HIGH DURING THE PANDEMIC....PRICES ARE HITTING AN ALL TIME HIGH. AT A TIME WHEN MONEY IS TIGHT FOR SO MANY FAMILIES....SCAMMERS ARE STEPPING UP THEIR GAME. THEY'RE OFFERING PHONY USED CARS FOR SALE ONLINE....WITH THE PANDEMIC AS AN EXCUSE FOR NO TEST DRIVE. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HAVE YOU CHECKEDOUT USED CAR PRICES LATELY?WITH SUPPLIES TIGHT ANDDEMAND HIGH DURING THEPANDEMIC....PRICES ARE HITTINGAN ALL TIME HIGH.CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE HAS AN IMPORTANT SCAMALERT FOR CAR BUYERS THISYEAR, SO YOU DONT WASTE YOURMONEY.AT A TIME WHEN MONEYIS TIGHT FOR SO MANYFAMILIES....SCAMMERS ARESTEPPING UP THEIR GAME.THEY'RE OFFERING PHONY USEDCARS FOR SALE ONLINE....WITHTHE PANDEMIC AS AN EXCUSE FORNO TEST DRIVE.---------------DAISHA WALLACE NEEDS ACAR TO BUY GROCERIES AND TAKEHER TWO YOUNG CHILDREN TO THEDOCTOR. SO SHESTARTED SEARCHING ONLINE FORCHEAP USEDCARS." I got two babies, Ihave to hurry up and get thiscar." IT WAS A 2008HONDA ACCORD FOR JUST 12HUNDRED BUCKS.THE SELLER EXPLAINED BY EMAILSHE NEEDED TO UNLOAD ITFAST."She said her son hadpassed away, and she needed tohurry up and sell the car. "BUT WITH THEPANDEMIC...THE WOMAN DID NOTWANT TESTDRIVES."Cause of COVID 19 shedidnt want to do any actualtransactions." SO THESELLER SENT DAISHA TO AN EBAYMOTORS PAGE...WHICH PROMISEDFULL BUYERS PROTECTION.IT TOLD HER TO BUY EBAYGIFT CARDS AT THE DRUGSTORE,AND REPLY WITH THE CARDNUMBERS. SODAISHA DID THAT....AND THESELLER VANISHED."She stopped replying, Icalled her phone and she wasnt answeringanymore."NOW WITH USED CARPRICES AT AN ALL TIME HIGH,AVERAGING 21 THOUSAND DOLLARSTHIS YEAR, SCAMMERS ARETARGETING ANYONE LOOKING FOR ACHEAP OLDER USED CAR...WHOHAVE JUST A FEW THOUSANDDOLLARS TO SPEND.-----------THIS SCAM IS SO COMMONIT HAS A NAME: THE EBAYMOTORS SCAM. THEWEBSITE AND CAR PHOTO WERE ALLFAKE. TO PROTECT YOURSELF.....--NEVER PURCHASEGIFT CARDS TO PAY A SELLER,THEY ARE UNTRACEABLE.--BEWARE CARS THAT ARE PRICEDTOO LOW. --AND AVOIDUSED CARS YOU CAN'T SEE INPERSON."Oh its hard, makingsure my daughter has Pampersand wipes now, I thought I wasdoing the right thing for mybabies."WE'RE SENDING DIAHA'S CASETO EBAY...BUT SINCE EBAY HADNOTHING TO DO WITH IT, THESITE IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FORHER LOSS. BESUSPICIOUS OF ANY CAR, BOAT,OR CAMPER YOU CANT SEE INPERSON....SO YOU DONT WASTEYOUR MONEY. JM WCPO 9 N





