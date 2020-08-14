First Forecast Weather August 14, 2020 (Tonight)



Tweets about this KLST TV Temperatures will be around average for today, and afternoon clouds can be expected. First day of school will be wa… https://t.co/Lp9GHvQjP1 1 day ago IOM Weather Current shipping forecast Valid for 24 HoursIssued on Monday, 17 August 2020 at 10:45pm by Ronaldsway Met Office Wa… https://t.co/oDS5z2xfbi 1 day ago KSLA First Alert Weather We've got a pleasant night ahead! We'll have the First Alert on how long these relatively comfortable August temper… https://t.co/C8hX1oIsYq 2 days ago IOM Weather Weather Issued on Sunday, 16 August 2020 at 8:10pm by Ronaldsway Met Office Detailed forecast Staying cloudy tonigh… https://t.co/DqUtVFBSzE 3 days ago Adam Beyond a rather small chance for some showers in SE KELOLAND, much of Sunday is dry. Mainly dry weather holds stead… https://t.co/XkF7LtdCGd 4 days ago KELOLAND Weather Beyond a rather small chance for some showers in SE KELOLAND, much of Sunday is dry. Mainly dry weather holds stead… https://t.co/sTMDmMfjKE 4 days ago KELO Bob Mercer RT @KELOAdamRWx: Much of the extended forecast is pretty dry with cool nights through the first half of next week. We really do need rain,… 4 days ago Adam Much of the extended forecast is pretty dry with cool nights through the first half of next week. We really do need… https://t.co/DSk56Kun90 4 days ago