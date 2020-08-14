Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 days ago

Fork in the Road: Getting a little help from Governor Holcomb

For the past for the past for the past "8"-years "the fo in the road crew" has been all over the wabash valley in search of the best food you can find.

Chief photojournalist "mike latta" and "the crew" have fou some incredible dishes over the years.

But recently..

"mike" reached out to "1"-person in th state of indiana who could maybe, just maybe... teach them a thing or two about great food in the hoosier state.

////// he's the governor of the state of indiana.

Nat/// governor eric holcomb has a big job running the hoosier state.

Nat/// he also has a big appitite for great food from all over indiana, including right here in the wabash valley.

"i actually had dinner last night and it was catered by the butlers pantry, fantastic.

Blown away."

He visits our area quite often, so we asked if the fork in the road could catch up with him when he was in town..

We wanted to pick his brain about his favorite spot in our area, and his choice might just surpise you.

"i'm like you say all over the state of indiana, there is no better sushi in the state of indiana , probably in the country coast to coast than right here in terre haute."

That's right, nothing against tenderloins, burgers or wings, but the governor says you can't beat umi grill right here in terre haute.

"diva roll, sunshine roll, kim roll and it goes on and on and on you really can't go wrong, throw shrimp, throw salmon throw anything in it and i'm going to take care of it.

I don't miss any meals."

Nat/// what do we have here.

So we sat down to have lunch, and get a sample of what makes this place the governor's favorite.

"i don't have the most sophisticated pallet of folks you will meet, however this is the best sushi recipie that i just can't stop eating it."

Plate after plate.

Nat/// this is incredible.

(gov digging in) umi grill did not disappoint.

And it didn't take to long for the governor to blend right in with the fork in the road crew.

Nat/// let me move this away (salad) from mike (laughter) he's alergic to salad (laughter).

So of course we had to make it official and make him an honorary member of the for in the road.

Nat/// fantastic...we'll wear it with pride.

In terre haute with the fork in the road, i'm mike latta.

News 10.

/////// one of the spots they one of the one of the spots they one of the one of the spots they discussed was bobe's pizza down in vincennes.

Now listen to this..

Later that evening..

"the fork in the road crew" received a picture from the governor.

It seems he had a craving..

And just