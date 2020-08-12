Global  
 

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 08/14/2020

Minus head coach Claude Julien, Canadiens bounce back to dominate Flyers in Game 2

Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice, Carey Price made 30 saves for the seventh...
CBC.ca - Published

Hockey Night in Canada: Canadiens vs. Flyers - Game 1

Watch live on television and online as the Montreal Canadiens battle the Philadelphia Flyers in Game...
CBC.ca - Published

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien suffered chest problems after Wednesday night's game...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @NHLdotcom: The Canadiens evened the Eastern Conference First Round with a 5-0 win against the Flyers in Game 2. Kirk Muller coached Mon… 2 minutes ago

jan1217

Jan Gregord Davis Anzur RT @Steigerworld: Montreal 5 Philadelphia 0......pretty sure that’s a shutout. Flyers have scored 2 goals in six periods. Canadiens defense… 3 minutes ago

VinnieParise

Vinnie Parise The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Montreal Canadiens today. Feel for you. Just a small fork in the road. There is… https://t.co/D9rCeRyeip 6 minutes ago

mrcrockpot

MRCROCKPOT TPL RT @ThePaintedLines: Flyers vs Canadiens Game 2 Reaction REACTION & ANALYSIS @mrcrockpot is joined by @QuibellTyson & @_georgerider of @Ph… 14 minutes ago

GlobalNational

Global National Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens even series with the Philadelphia Flyers https://t.co/KnUV5iTvgK https://t.co/5WhPSiDUxb 18 minutes ago

ThePaintedLines

The Painted Lines Flyers vs Canadiens Game 2 Reaction REACTION & ANALYSIS @mrcrockpot is joined by @QuibellTyson & @_georgerider of… https://t.co/uncZ1gYBpC 29 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com The Canadiens evened the Eastern Conference First Round with a 5-0 win against the Flyers in Game 2. Kirk Muller co… https://t.co/4FYHRGygd5 35 minutes ago

Steigerworld

John Steigerwald Montreal 5 Philadelphia 0......pretty sure that’s a shutout. Flyers have scored 2 goals in six periods. Canadiens d… https://t.co/60exNXUMzd 40 minutes ago


