San Francisco’s “Meals on Heels” makes meal deliveries a drag

For five years, Oasis, San Francisco’s internationally acclaimed night club, has entertained guests with cabaret, drag star performances, and live music.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the night club’s curtain came crashing down.

“Everything we do here at Oasis is interactive.

Our job is to bring people together”, Oasis co-owner D'Arcy Drollinger says, “COVID hit and suddenly to have that gone in day…it’s been crazy so we had to figure out how to make lemonade out of those lemons “.

Drollinger started “Meals on Heels”, a meal delivery service with a twist.

“You get dinner, some kind of signature Oasis cocktails delivered by a drag queen who also does a curbside, socially distant lip sync for you”, Drol...

