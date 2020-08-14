Lafayette business owner discusses benefit of AT HOME Act

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago

Expenses.

That's if a bill co- authored by senator todd young becomes law.

I spoke with a local business owner about the at home act.

He explains how it helps businesses afford employees working from home during the pandemic.

Brian barrett "by the time we bought all new laptops for everybody and removed them off of physical pcs, that adds up very quickly."

For brian barrett, that number totaled about 20 thousand dollars.

Brian barrett "we've spent a lot of money as far as virtualization and software upgrades."

Barrett co-owns aps workforce management.

The company helps other businesses with payroll software.

He says going virtual was already part of the plan, but the covid-19 pandemic had them rushing to get employees working remotely.

Brian barrett "there was just a lot of coordination of getting all that pulled together in such a short amount of time."

He says some of the businesses he works with haven't been so lucky.

Brian barrett "you're buying equipment that you may not have had at home and/or office supplies.

So, it's just an unknown that they're having to spend that money."

But a bill co-authored by republican senator todd young could help businesses recoup unexpected expenses.

The at home act gives a tax credit to small businesses to help with the costs of remote working.

Teachers can also use the credit for the costs of virtual teaching.

Todd young "there are a number of people who are finding it difficult to find the resources to be able to adapt to this new normal right now.

I think, as a matter of public policy, it's incumbent upon us to help them out."

The credit is capped at 2-thousa dollars per employee it allows 50-thousand per businesses with up to 100 employees.

Barrett says that money could make a big difference for businesses.

Brian barrett "it would allow them the ability to return some of those funds back into their capital expenditures that they may not have planned on before."

The bill was introduced to the senate on august 4th.

It now goes to the the committee on finance for further consideration.

