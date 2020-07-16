Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 week ago

Mandatory mask-wearing rule in effect at University of Alabama in Huntsville

Today -we know how the university of alabama in huntsville plans on discipling students who break mandatory masking rules.

You get a letter for a first offense, a formal conduct charge for a second and third offense and on a fourth, they can be suspended for up to a year!

Waay 31's sophia borelli talked to one student who thinks the tough policy is a good one.

Essica hunter, uah student body president: "we want to keep everyone safe and that's why the guidelines are there."

Jessica hunter is the university of huntsville student body president.

She knows this school year includes wearing a face covering on campus, social distancing and restricting large gatherings.

The entire university of alabama system released how schools should deal with students who break the rules.

Jessica hunter, uah student body president: "in those steps leading up to it, they can get through to any students having a hard time understanding why they are in place.

But i don't think it's necessarily too harsh because if you are refusing to follow the guidelines, you are putting yourself at risk, you're putting anyone you are interacting with at risk."

Sophia looklive: "there are signs all around campus like this one reminding students and staff members to social distance and to wear a mask.

Hunter says she understands why these safety protocols are in place."

Jessica hunter, uah student body president: "the enforcement is to keep our campus safe, it's to prevent the spread, to hopefully prevent a potential outbreak, so i do think it's really fair because, by coming back there is the risk of spreading."

Hunter told me she is excited to be back on campus - even if it means standing apart from friends and wearing a mask.

Jessica hunter, uah student body president: "it's a little bit different, but we're still doing our best to keep the normal traditions, the normal campus community engagement and still make this a really fun and exciting semester."

In huntsville - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

Classes for students at u- a-h start this coming wednesday -august 19th.

