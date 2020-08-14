|
|
|
Protests continue in Minsk
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:38s - Published
Protests continue in Minsk
Thousands of Minsk residents joined rallies on Thursday (August 14) evening in support of those injured and detained during the protests that began in Belarus after the August 9 presidential election,
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities have freed at least 2,000 people detained amid demonstrations...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Mid-Day
|
Minsk, Belarus (CNN)Several people who were detained for participating in mass protests in Belarus...
WorldNews - Published
|
In Belarus, workers from state-run factories joined thousands of people on the streets for a fifth...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •Jerusalem Post
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|