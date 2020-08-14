Global  
 

Protests continue in Minsk

Thousands of Minsk residents joined rallies on Thursday (August 14) evening in support of those injured and detained during the protests that began in Belarus after the August 9 presidential election,

Belarus authorities free detainees as protests grow

Belarus authorities free detainees as protests grow MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities have freed at least 2,000 people detained amid demonstrations...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphMid-Day


Belarusians accuse authorities of torture and humiliation during mass detentions

Belarusians accuse authorities of torture and humiliation during mass detentions Minsk, Belarus (CNN)Several people who were detained for participating in mass protests in Belarus...
WorldNews - Published

Pro-democracy protests grow in Belarus after disputed election

In Belarus, workers from state-run factories joined thousands of people on the streets for a fifth...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



Peaceful protestors after the Presidential election in Belarus [Video]

Peaceful protestors after the Presidential election in Belarus

On the night of August 14, for the first time in five nights of protests, security forces did not try to disperse the protesters that held a peaceful rally at the Government House in Minsk,..

Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, Belarus [Video]

Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, Belarus

Protesters marched to the Belarusian government building in Minsk on Friday (August 14) after widespread claims that prisoners freed on Friday after days of detention had been tortured in..

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests [Video]

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest..

