Cameron Peak Fire burns in Colorado
The wildfire called Cameron Peak Fire burns Larimer County, Colorado.
The fire broke out Thursday (August 13) afternoon.
It has grown to more than 1,500 acres.
The Cameron Peak Fire Has Already Burned Over 2,200 Acres In Less Than 24 HoursThe Cameron Peak fire in Larimer county started yesterday and has already burned more than 2,200 acres.
With Wildfires Raging, CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South -- Not WestWith the Grizzly Creek Fire and now the Cameron Peak Fire burning in areas west of Colorado's Front Range and causing highway closures, transportation officials on Friday strongly suggested that..
Cameron Peak Fire near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County grows to 1,540 acresA wildfire that started Thursday afternoon near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County grew to more than 1,500 acres in less than four hours.