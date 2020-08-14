Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameron Peak Fire burns in Colorado

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Cameron Peak Fire burns in Colorado

Cameron Peak Fire burns in Colorado

The wildfire called Cameron Peak Fire burns Larimer County, Colorado.

The fire broke out Thursday (August 13) afternoon.

It has grown to more than 1,500 acres.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NREL_EcoPress

NREL EcoPress RT @coloradoan: Why is there smoke in Fort Collins? As the Cameron Peak fire burns west of Fort Collins, here's how you can track wildfire… 4 hours ago

coloradoan

Coloradoan Why is there smoke in Fort Collins? As the Cameron Peak fire burns west of Fort Collins, here's how you can track w… https://t.co/e5vy6ZkGye 5 hours ago

a_mangiavillano

Adrien M... 🇫🇷🇪🇺 RT @wildfiretoday: #CameronPeakFire burns over 1,500 acres west of Fort Collins, Colorado. https://t.co/saB0M0bud1 15 hours ago

Earthtenant

a common sense voice Cameron Peak Fire burns over 1,500 acres west of Fort Collins https://t.co/gJirFRAMay 18 hours ago

wildfiretoday

Wildfire Today 🔥 @CritterCat2020 @RockyNPS @NatlParkService @CBSDenver @9NEWS @denverpost I used it here, thanks: https://t.co/saB0M0bud1 19 hours ago

wildfiretoday

Wildfire Today 🔥 #CameronPeakFire burns over 1,500 acres west of Fort Collins, Colorado. https://t.co/saB0M0bud1 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Cameron Peak Fire Has Already Burned Over 2,200 Acres In Less Than 24 Hours [Video]

The Cameron Peak Fire Has Already Burned Over 2,200 Acres In Less Than 24 Hours

The Cameron Peak fire in Larimer county started yesterday and has already burned more than 2,200 acres.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:34Published
With Wildfires Raging, CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South -- Not West [Video]

With Wildfires Raging, CDOT Tells Front Range Coloradans To Head North Or South -- Not West

With the Grizzly Creek Fire and now the Cameron Peak Fire burning in areas west of Colorado's Front Range and causing highway closures, transportation officials on Friday strongly suggested that..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:28Published
Cameron Peak Fire near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County grows to 1,540 acres [Video]

Cameron Peak Fire near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County grows to 1,540 acres

A wildfire that started Thursday afternoon near Chambers Lake in western Larimer County grew to more than 1,500 acres in less than four hours.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:37Published