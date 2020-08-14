Search continues for Marilane Carter; trail stops in Arkansas Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:12s - Published 3 days ago Search continues for Marilane Carter; trail stops in Arkansas The search for Marilane Carter continued in the Memphis area on Friday, nearly two weeks since the trail for the missing Overland Park mother went cold. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY - NEW CLUES INTHE SEARCH FOR ANOVERLAND PARK WOMANWHO VANISHED TWOWEEKS AGO.OFFICERS ARE LOOKINGFOR MARILANE CARTER.AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON EXPLAINS - THISISN'T A CRIMINALINVESTIGATION.BUT LAW ENFORCEMENTIS WORKING TO BRING THEMISSING MOM HOME.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGOverland Park POLICE SAY ANUMBER OF TIPS HAVECOME IN ON THE MARILANECARTER CASE, ALTHOUGTHEY NEED CONCRETETIPS IN ORDER TO PUTTHEIR TIME INVESTIGATINGTHIS CASE TO GOOD USE.DETECTIVE BLAKE LARSEN -Overland Park POLICEDEPARTMENT"You know the family wants usto spend forever and we'going to do as much as wecan, but at some point, I'vegot to get back to othercases."FOR NEARLY 2 WEEKSFAMILY MEMBERS ANDLAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCIES FROM ACROSSTHE COUNTRY HAVE BEENSEARCHING FOR MARILANECARTER.BRADY MCLAUGHLIN -MARILANE'S BROTHER-IN-LAW"We are very impressed withall the work that DetectiveLarsen is doing, he's literallydedicated all two weeks of histime."CARTER LEFT HER OverlandPark HOME AROUND 8:15PM ON AUGUST 1ST TOSEEK MENTAL HEALTHTREATMENT INBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA.FRIDAY - POLICE SAID THEYARE ONLY WORKING IT ASA MISSING PERSONS CASE.LARSEN"This is not an active criminalinvestigation, we are simplytrying to help the family locaMarilane Carter and bring herback to her children, to herhusband, to her parents,they're all worried sick abouther."VIDEO SHOWS CARTERCHECKING INTO A MOTEL INWEST PLAINS MISSOURIAROUND 3 AM ON AUGUST2ND - AND CHECKING OJUST A FEW HOURS LATER.POLICE SAY HER LASTCREDIT CARD PURCHASEWAS AT A GAS STATION INWEST MEMPHIS ARKANSAS- IN THE AREA WHERE HERPHONE LAST PINGED.LARSEN"What makes this one reallystrange is how everything juststopped at a certain time andwe haven't had any sightingsor heard from her since."CARTER'S HUSBANDREPORTED HER MISSINGAROUND 3-AM THE NEXTDASINCE THEN - AERIAL ANDGROUND SEARCHES HAVEBEEN CONDUCTED IN THEWEST MEMPHIS AREA.TODAY - VOLUNTEERS AREUSING SONARTECHNOLOGY TO SEARCHTHE Mississippi River.LARSEN"The reasoning for searchingthat river and doing aviationsearches around the river arebecause of the proximity ofthe phone ping, we have notlocated any evidence tsuggest she went in the river."DETECTIVE LARSEN SAIDAUTHORITIES ARE DOINGEVERYTHING THEY CAN.AS OF NOW, LARSEN SAIDTHERE'S NO EVIDENCETHAT SHOWS CARTECONTINUED ON TOMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE.CARTER'S FAMILY - ISHOPING FOR THE BEST.MCLAUGHL"If you believe you see her, orher vehicle or know anythingelse that may be helpful in thcase, and like he said in thenews conference, call yolocal law enforcement eventhough they're the primary, callyour local law enforcement."MCKENZIE NELSON, 41





