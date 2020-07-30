Vitamin Boost

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 weeks ago

As research and work continues on a vaccine for coronavirus, people are looking for ways to stay healthy.

They won't prevent you from getting sick, but vitamins can boost your immune system.

Our stephanie poole joins us in the studio with advice from medical professionals.

That's right aundrea, cases of covid-19 are soaring and the flu season is on the horizon.

éé medical experts believe daily supplements could help the fight against the infection.éé " vitamin c, vitamin d and zinc,that all boosts immune support."

Erin taylor is a nurse at allegro family clinic.

She says vitamins carry a good source of essential nutrients.

" some have antioxidant and some have anti- inflammatory factors.

Both of those work well and if you're washing your hands and continuing to social distance and wear a mask that together puts you at prime opportunity to hopefully ward off any infection or viruses that come about."

Like taylor, joel patterson at curries family care pharmacy in aberdeen says he recommends supplements to people who are more vulnerable.

" one zinc a day has proven to and its necessary to build immune cells.

They actually estimate about 30 percent of elderly are deficit in zinc so it's a good idea to go ahead and get that boosted up."

Standup- patterson says most of these vitamins don't need a doctor's prescription.

You can grab them right off the shelf.

" there has been some market shortages on some of these vitamins that its come out of these types of situations.

You can definitely acquire zinc, you can definitely get vitamin c.

You don't have to go to the doctor to get them."

Butt sots "if your immune system is where it needs to be then the chances of you contracting covid are lower than normal."

Medical experts say if you've been infected with covid-19 to consult with your doctor on what vitamins you should take with your