Landlords feel squeeze of eviction moratorium

A couple in Boca Raton say some tenants are taking advantage of the moratorium on evictions in Florida, costing homeowners thousands in lost rent and damages.

IN FACT,CONTACT 5 HAS LEARNED OF 11-HUNDRED EVICTION FILINGS INPALM BEACH COUNTY - WAITINGFOR THE GREEN LIGHT ONCE THEMORATORIUM IS LIFTED.

TONIGHTÃCONTACT 5 INVESTIGATORMICHAEL BUCZYNER SHARES ONECOUPLESAY THE MORATORIUM FORCED THEMTO DIP INTO THEIR SAVINGS.MICHAEL 1:48-1:59 TRT 1:59 SOT:25:“WHEN WE CAME BACK, THEPOOL WAS BLACK WITH FROGSLIVING IN THE POOL.

IT WASDISGUSTING” THIS IS WHAT MARYAND RON FRONTIERO SAY THEYFOUND AFTER THEIR RENTERSFINALLY LEFT.

SOT 2:36: RON:“WHETHER BY ACCIDENT OR AS ABYPRODUCT, THE STATE OFFLORIDA LENT SUPPORT TO THESEPEOPLE, THATAND THATINVITED CONTACT 5 INTO THEIRBOCA RATON HOMEÃWHERE THEYSAY THEIR TENANTS NOT ONLYLEFT BEHIND A MESSÃBUT THEYCLAIMÃSTOPPED PAYING RENT INFEBRUARY AND TOOK ADVANTAGE OFTHE EVICTION MORATORIUM.

SOT20:28:51:“I THINK THEMORATORIUM IS GOOD FOR A LOTOF PEOPLE WHO NEED IT.

THESEARE PEOPLE WHO PLAYED THESYSTEM.

THEY WERE GOING TO BEEVICTED ANYWAYS” COURT RECORDSHOW THE FRONTIEROCOMPLAINT FOR TENANT EVICTIONMARCH 6TH..

THE MORATORIUMSTARTED APRIL 2ND - LEAVINGTHEM WITH NO REMEDY.

RON ANDMARY - AREN'T ALONE.

SOT:"BECAUSE THE MORATORIUMS INPLACE, THE CLERKS OFFICEHASN'T BEEN ISSUING SUMMONSAND GETTING TENANTS SERVED."TEQUISHA MYLES - AN ATTORNEYWITH THE LEGAIL AID SOCIETY OFPALM BEACH COUNTY - TELLSCONTACT 5 THERE ARE CURRENTLYABOUT ELEVEN-HUNDRED PENDINGEVICTIONS CASES IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY COURTS.

LIKE MANY OFTHOSE CASES, RON AND MARY WERENEVER ABLE TO GET BEFORE AJUDGE.

SOT 20:24:51:“ONCE ITHAPPENED, THEY RODE THATMORATORIUM TRAIN” BUTT SOT20:26:52:“THEY EXPLOITED THESITUATION AND THEY RODE IT OUTFOR AS LONG AS THEY COULD.

ANDIF THE WATER COMPANY DIDNCUT THEM IN JULY, THEYBE HERE” THE COUPLE SAYS THEYLOST MORE THAN 20- THOUSANDDOLLARS IN RENTÃPLUSDAMAGES.

THEY'RE JUST HAPPY TOHAVE THEIR HOUSE BACK.

SOT:20:29:10:“THEREGOOD LANDLORDS OUT THERE THATHAD THINGS PRIOR TO THIS VIRUSTHAT HAVE NO RIGHTS RIGHT NOW.WHERE"COMING UP AT SIX, HERE WHATTHE MAYOR OF PALM BEACH COUNTYIS PREDICTING ONCE THEMORATORIUM IS LIFTED.

THEEVICTION MORATORIUM RUNS - ATTHE END OF THIS MONTH.

