USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:05s - Published
[NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those votes to be counted.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

As more and more voters expect to vote by mail to avoid public gatherings, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for mail-in ballots to be counted in the presidential election.

The warning highlighting the potential for a meaningful numbers of votes to go uncounted.

USPS has told at least four states - Michigan, Pennsylvania, California and Washington - that there is (quote) ”significant risk" voters will not have enough time to complete their ballots and return them on time under current state laws.

That’s according to correspondence seen by Reuters.

The Washington Post on Friday reported USPS has warned 46 states.

And the stakes are high.

The presidential election could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday said every voter in the state would be mailed a ballot so they could chose between by-mail or in-person voting.

MURPHY: “Every vote should be safe.

Every vote should be secure.

And every vote should count.

That shouldn't be controversial.” The Postal Service has, this week, gotten pulled into a political fight… with President Donald Trump on Thursday saying he objected to Democrats’ request to provide funds for the struggling service because he opposes mail-in voting.

TRUMP: "...therefor they don't have it, they don't have the money to do the universal mail-in votes." Then on Friday, Trump said he would agree to 25 billion dollars if Democrats make concessions on a coronavirus aid bill.

In a Friday statement, top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said Trump has (quote) "made plain that he will manipulate the operations of the Post Office to deny eligible voters the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election.” The 300,000-member postal union said on Friday it had endorsed Joe Biden for president, warning "the very survival" of USPS is at stake... and criticizing Trump for refusing to provide it with financial relief.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

2020 Daily Trail Markers: U.S. Postal Service warns states that mail-in ballots might not be counted in time

 Due to COVID-19, most states are going to see a tenfold increase in mail-in ballots this November.
CBS News
Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede [Video]

Trump poised to fund USPS, if Dems concede

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Obama: Trump is trying to 'actively kneecap' and 'starve' the postal service

 (CNN)Former President Barack Obama took on President Donald Trump's attempts to stall funding for the United States Postal Service in a podcast published Friday,..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump stokes false theory that Kamala Harris isn't eligible to run for VP

 President Trump is stoking the false claim that Senator Kamala Harris isn't eligible to run for vice president. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

Coronavirus Task Force warns Georgia to close bars and restaurants in hot zones

 President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force strongly recommended a statewide mask mandate in Georgia, according to an August 9 report obtained by CBS News. But it's..
CBS News

Romney on mail-in voting: 'we want people to vote'

 Sen. Mitt Romney said Friday that politicians attacking the vote-by-mail system are threatening global democracy but stopped short of criticizing President..
USATODAY.com

Firm Running Coronavirus Database Refuses to Answer Senators’ Questions

 A private technology company managing a new coronavirus database said a nondisclosure agreement with the Trump administration blocks it from discussing its $10.2..
NYTimes.com

Phil Murphy Phil Murphy American businessman and diplomat, 56th Governor of New Jersey

NJ to move to a nearly all-mail election this fall

 New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will move to a nearly all-mail election this November, following the model it used for the July primary because of..
USATODAY.com
NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail [Video]

NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state will mail a ballot to every voter in New Jersey for November's elections.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

New Jersey schools allowed to offer virtual learning

 As the debate to reopen schools continues to grow nationwide, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will no longer require school districts to offer in-person..
CBS News
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead [Video]

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Freezing winter weather bursts city budgets

 Some cities have nearly used up their entire snow removal budgets, while the cold is being blamed for an increase in water main breaks. Michigan has spent almost..
CBS News

John Dingell writes a note to his younger self

 Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., begins his 58th year as a member of the House of Representatives. At age 87, he is the longest serving member of Congress in history...
CBS News
Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage [Video]

Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage

Two Senate Democrats late Thursday announced plans to introduce a bill, reports Gizmodo. They say it would halt any “abrupt operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service. Concerns are rising that the Trump administration is attempting to interfere with the flow of mail-in ballots. The Delivering for America Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE). Peters is a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Is the U.S. as safe as it once was?

 Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., said they believe that the United States is less safe now than it was only two years ago. Senior..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Winter weather takes its toll on millions

 Fallout from a recent winter storm in the Northeast continues as about 168,000 people in Pennsylvania and Maryland are still without electricity three days after..
CBS News

Doctor on the dangers of fentanyl

 Dr. Neil Capretto, medical director of Gateway Rehab in Pennsylvania, tells Vinita Nair about the dangers of the drug fentanyl, a powerful painkiller that when..
CBS News

Exploring the history of an iconic chair

 A factory in Hanover, Pennsylvania began producing the Emeco chair for the U.S. Navy during World War II. CBS News correspondent Mo Rocca explores how the..
CBS News

Sneak peek: Death at the Parsonage

 An apparent suicide in a Pennsylvania church exposes secrets a pastor wants to keep hidden. Richard Schlesinger reports.
CBS News

California, Pennsylvania California, Pennsylvania Borough in Pennsylvania, United States


New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

1/31: Gov. Chris Christie thrown under the bus in bridge scandal; The silver linings playbook of an ALS patient

 The former Port Authority executive who set the George Washington Bridge lane closings in motion said New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie knew more about the closures..
CBS News

NJ Gov. Chris Christie answers questions about the bridge scandal

 POLITICO's Katie Glueck discusses subpoenas being issued involving the investigation.
CBS News

2/1: Gov. Chris Christie faces new questions over Bridgegate; Extraordinary security measures for the Super Bowl

 New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is facing new questions about what he knew about lane closures near the George Washington Bridge, which were allegedly engineered..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Cory Remsburg’s long march back from war

 At last month's State of the Union Address Democrats and Republicans rose as one to salute a wounded warrior, Staff Sergeant First Class Cory Remsburg. David..
CBS News

Political Commentator Paul Begala on Kamala Harris on “The Takeout” - 8/14/2020

 Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's Veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 14 P

 Here's the latest for Friday August 14th: Trump's younger brother, Robert, hospitalized; Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era; Jerry..
USATODAY.com

Senators Criticize Guantánamo Prison Coronavirus Plan

 After a report from the Pentagon, Democrats questioned whether there was enough capacity to help either detainees or their guards if an outbreak occurs.
NYTimes.com

