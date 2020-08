Carey Price blanks Flyers with 30-save shutout Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:45s - Published 6 minutes ago Carey Price blanks Flyers with 30-save shutout Carey Price stands tall with 30 saves, helping backstop the Canadiens to a 5-0 rout of the Flyers in Game 2 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Minus head coach Claude Julien, Canadiens bounce back to dominate Flyers in Game 2 Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice, Carey Price made 30 saves for the seventh...

CBC.ca - Published 2 hours ago