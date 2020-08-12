Remembering Cannon Hinnant

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Community rallies around the family of a five year old who was shot in the head last week in North Carolina.

Friends are remembering a north carolina boy who was shot and killed last week in wilson.

Bryan mims spoke to some of them.

Cannon hinnant was the five year old boy who carried a big smile and even a bigger heart.

Merrill race: "cannon was the type of kid that was always polite kind of laid back but he was a beautiful little kid."

A kid whose youth pastor says was always a joy in sunday school.

Daryl high: "his smile is huge.

His personality is big.

You could not help to be changed when you met cannon, if a word wasn't said you cant help to be changed."

We watched as mourners rallied around this family inside and outside this funeral home and the support even reached the masses online in a gofundme account.

Merrill race: "i'm glad that people are showing up and coming out and show they got his back and they care, we need more of this and less of this hate."

We wanted to know more about the day that little cannon was taken away.

We talked to cannons father austin hinnant, who says cannon was just riding his bike.

When police say a neighbor, darrius sessoms, walked up and shot cannon in the head.

Today we asked cannons dad why his son may have been targeted.

Austin hinnant: "there wasn't anything between me and him -- any bad blood whatsoever for him to have a reason to do this."

For now family, friends and pastors will try to help to lift up this family up.

Bobby harrell: "the only thing i keep thinking of is a scripture that comes to my heart psalm 34:18 that says god is close to the broken hearted.

That's what i want people to know when we are hurting god longs to be