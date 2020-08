Heavy Smoke And Haze Is In The Front Range Due To Multiple Fires Burning In Colorado Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:21s - Published 15 minutes ago Heavy Smoke And Haze Is In The Front Range Due To Multiple Fires Burning In Colorado The front range is heavy with smoke and haze from all the fires burning in the state, health officials advice anyone with respiratory issues to try and remain inside. 0

