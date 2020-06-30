Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity

The United States may allow coronavirus infections to run rampant to achieve "Herd immunity".

However, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious doctor in the US and the director of the NIAID.

The NIAID is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reports CNN.

Fauci explained the risks during a live Instagram session with actor Matthew McConaughey.

"If everyone contracted it, even with the relatively high percentage of people without symptoms ... a lot of people are going to die." The reality is the herd immunity is only a possibility, not a guarantee, and many would die.