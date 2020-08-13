Global  
 

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours

The United States Postal Service has started reducing post office operating hours.

This is happening across several states, according to reports at CNN.

They are also removing their iconic blue letter collection boxes as it faces intense pressure.

The pressure is mostly to deal with millions of mail-in ballots this fall, according to union officials.

Last week the USPS removed letter collection boxes in New York, Oregon, Montana and Indiana.

The USPS has also notified postal workers in West Virginia, Florida and Missouri, stating... ...That they will start to reduce their retail operating hours.

