CAP-K and Kern County await approval of program that provides masks to low-income families

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:00s - Published 7 minutes ago

On August 18th, CAP-K is requesting that the Kern County board of supervisors approve $500,000 from the CARES Act fund to help get the project underway.

COUNTY, THE COUNTY HAS PARTNEREDWITH CAP-K TO PROVIDEMASKS FOR THE AT-RISKPOPULATION.23ABC'S BAYNE FRONEY SPOKE WITHOFFICIALS ABOUT HOW THEYPLAN TO IMPLEMENT THIS PROGRAM.BAYNE?THATS RIGHT ALEX, SO NEXT WEEKCAP-K IS REQUESTING THATTHE KERN COUNTY BOARD OFSUPERVISORS APPROVE 500THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM THE CARESACT FUND TO HELPGET THE PROJECT UNDERWAY.CAP-K AND KERN COUNTY AREPLANNING TO COMINGTOGETHER TO CREATE SITES ALLAROUND KERN COUNTY TOPROVIDE MASKS TO THOSE IN NEED."WE NOTICED THAT A LOT OF PEOPLEINLOW INCOME AREAS AREN'T WEARINGMASKS, AND WE FIGURED THAT IF BYCHANCE THE ISSUE IS THAT WEDON'T HAVE THE DISPOSABLE INCOMEAVAILABLE TOTHEM TO PURCHASE MASKS."IF THE 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS FROMTHE CARES ACTFUND IS APPROVED THE COUNTY WILLSTART THEPROGRAM BY OBTAINING THE MASKSAND PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT..WHILE CAP-K WILL SETUP SITES TO DISTRIBUTESUPPLIES.THERE WILL BE AROUND 23 SITESSPREAD OUT ACROSS KERNCOUNTY, MAKING MASKS AVAILABLETO AS MANY DIFFERENT AREASOF THE COMMUNITY AS POSSIBLE."KERN COUNTY HAS BEEN SEEING ALOT OF COMMUNITY SPREAD, UH,WITH THE COVID-19.

SO I THINK IT'S IMPORTANT TOGET AS MANY MASKS OUT TO THEPUBLIC ASPOSSIBLE AND ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TOWEAR THEM."THE PROGRAM IS TRING TO TARGETTHOSE WHO ARE CONSIDERED AT-RISK POPULATION..THI S INCLUDESESSENTIALWORKERS AND LOW INCOME FAMILIES"WE HAVE CLIENTS THAT AREWORKING INGROCERY STORES AND FAST FOODRESTAURANTS AND, UH, MEDICALOFFICESAND FARM WORKERS, AND VERYESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS IN OURSOCIETY.

IF WE'D LIKETO CONTINUE OPERATING AS ASOCIETY, WE NEED TO KEEP PEOPLEWORKING, UH, IN THESE ESSENTIALFUNCTIONS."WHILE THE PROGRAM IS TARGETEDTOWARDS LOWINCOME FAMILIES AND WORKERS, THEDISTRIBUTION SITES WILLWELCOME ANYONE WHO NEEDS EXTRAHELP GETTINGCOVID PROTECTION EQUIPMENT."SO MANY PEOPLE ARE WORRIEDABOUTPUTTING FOOD ON THE TABLE RIGHTNOW AND PAYING THEIR RENT, WECOULD HELPALLEVIATE THAT BY JUST GIVINGTHEM THE MASK."FOR RIGHT NOW THE PROGRAM ISSTILL IN THE W