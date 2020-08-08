Wake Up Weather

Global  
 

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

There could be a couple thunderstormsroaming around the area early Saturdaymorning, then hot, humid, becomingsunny as the day wears along.

Sundaylooks like a hot day low to midnineties will have a front come throughearly next week will become less humidtemperatures not as hot, running alittle bit below average towards theend of next week.

Humidity bills inthose pop up afternoon showers andthundershowers will turn to the area.




