Is the president tampering with the Arizona election? Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:17s - Published 2 days ago Our secretary of state wants the attorney general to find out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ALSO CANCELLED.THERE'S AN UPDATE MONDAY NIGHT.







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Arizona Focus Group Shares Thoughts On The Election NPR and Marist recently talked with a mix of President Trump's supporters, Joe Biden backers and...

NPR - Published 5 days ago







Tweets about this