Gold Could Soar "As High As $3000"

Michael Novogratz told Bloomberg the price of gold could certainly get up to $3,000.

The Galaxy Digital CEO and co-founder said the next Fed meeting could be changing things.

He said the meeting could be the "juice that accelerates gold and bitcoin." He said investors should be careful in the space, according to Business Insider.

The Galaxy Digital CEO and co-founder emphasized that predicting a new high for gold is difficult.

This is because it's already reached its record.

Once you take out old highs in markets it's really hard to figure out where they could end.


