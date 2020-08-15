My secret to staying focused under pressure | Russell Wilson
My secret to staying focused under pressure | Russell Wilson
Athletes train their bodies to run faster, jump higher, throw farther -- so why don't they train their minds, too?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talks about the power of "neutral thinking," which helps him thrive under pressure (both on the field and off) -- and shows how you can use this mindset to make the right moves in your own life.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend