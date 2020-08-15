Mural to commemorate passage of 19th amendment

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 days ago

The mentor joining us news 12 now at 11 next week is the one hundredth anniversary of the ratification of the nineteenth amendment tha gave women the right to vote.

Historic passage came down to one vote and local effects are commemorating that moment that made it all happen.

And tonight i talk with the great grand nephew of the man who made it all happen at the top of the story ...a mural that representn county's role in the passage of the 19th amendment.

Mcminn county mayor john gentry: "one vote granted half the population the right to vote and so we hope people recognize the importance of voting and then they'll dig deeper into mcminn's history and the state of tennessee's history in granting this universal right to vote across the nation to women."

The painting puts a focus on the legislator who gave the final vote to pass the 19th amendment, niota man harry t.

Burn.

Sen.

Mike bell : "he was a young man in his first term in office.

He was under great pressure.

Lobbyists from both sides were working him to vote."

The mural will show burn and his mother who helped him make the decision that led to historic change for the u.s. burn's great-grandnephew tyler l.

Boyd: "she's very successful as a farm manager.

She's paying taxes on it.

A lot of the men who worked for her couldn't even read, yet they're voting and she's not.

She's never voted in her life and she's not an activist.

She keeps up with the suffrage movement.

She supported it for years, when she saw newspapers her son had not taken a stand, she wrote him a letter.

That letter arrived on the morning of august 18th 1920.

The exact day of the tie breaking vote that her son cast."

The story will be painted on the outside of the white street market, a shop owned by women.

Co-owner white street market lisa mayfield: "women in general should realize the importance of that vote and you know each man needs to count his vote also, so, but for women this was such a huge mark in history."

Co-owner white street market lisa mayfield: "we're proud.

We're proud of that moment of history for our town."

The anniversary is on tuesday.

