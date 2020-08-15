Ocean Springs Brayson Hubbard earns USM football offer

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 hours ago

Sophomore Ocean Springs High School athlete Brayson Hubbard announced today on Twitter that he has received an offer to play football at Southern Miss.

if hubbard were to accept the golden Eagles offer, the high school sophomore would eventually be a two-sport collegiate athlete.

hubbard has already committed to play baseball at southern miss.

as a freshman, hubbard started all 12 games for the greyhounds at shortstop. Hubbard ended the shortened season with a four eighty-one batting average and scored ten runs. hubbard... now a sophomore... is competing for the starting quarterback spot on ocean springs' varsity football squad