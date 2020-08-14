Global  
 

Independence Day 2020: A dance tribute to the Motherland | Vande Mataram | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Nrityanjali, or a dance offering, to the Motherland.

Vande Mataram rendition by Elangovan Govindarajan, choreography by Marie Elangovan Mother, praise to you Mother, I bow to you Your rich hurrying streams, gleaming bright orchards and cool breeze Your fields ripe with crops, dark clouds that cover the skies O Mother!

Your beautiful, moon lit nights that are full of joy The blooming flowers, trees swaying blissfully O Mother!

Ever smiling, whose speech is melodious The giver of joy and blessings O Mother!

#IndependenceDay2020 #VandeMataram #Dance

DeyPlus

ayush.dey.033(Dancer) Happy Independence Day || Dance Cover By Ayush Dey || Dance Tribute For Indian Army|| Please Subscribe my YouTube c… https://t.co/6bZlNY7BbW 5 minutes ago

challengersgut

Challengers Group It's #74th #Independence_Day!! In this auspicious day, Challengers Group celebrated it by telling people their fre… https://t.co/nZIrhBMtiS 18 minutes ago

PrinceK23508514

Prince Kushwah You tube- Akansha kumari Happy independence day, Dance cover tribute to our INDIAN Daughters, Support us by watch,… https://t.co/FZVt3HiSoa 8 hours ago

PrinceK23508514

Prince Kushwah You tube - Akansha kumari Dance cover video for our soldiers josh. Happy independence day, Tribute to our INDIAN S… https://t.co/uP4VjOMT2b 8 hours ago

anuratnMusic

Anuratn Rai Bhaarat Vandan On this Independence Day🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳, A respectful tribute to our beloved nation Bhaarat through Singing… https://t.co/9ufrUk5yyG 10 hours ago

MontySurendra

Surendra Bhadouriya *IND. COMBAT SPECIAL FORCES* A Small tribute to the Indian Armed Forces Coming Soon this Independence Day Hope… https://t.co/wqPMPpbw8V 17 hours ago

BangaloreTimes1

Bangalore Times Prathama Prasad Rao is set for her first virtual dance recital on August 15 https://t.co/8hL9WTKg0v 3 days ago

SUJIN_JOSHUA

𝙎𝙐𝙅𝙄𝙉 ®🌠सुஜி𝐍. #We_Shall_overcome. RT @TOIBengaluru: Prathama Prasad Rao to present an Independence Day tribute dance recital https://t.co/D7nVDI9AZi 4 days ago


