Independence Day 2020: A dance tribute to the Motherland | Vande Mataram | Oneindia News
Nrityanjali, or a dance offering, to the Motherland.
Vande Mataram rendition by Elangovan Govindarajan, choreography by Marie Elangovan Mother, praise to you Mother, I bow to you Your rich hurrying streams, gleaming bright orchards and cool breeze Your fields ripe with crops, dark clouds that cover the skies O Mother!
Your beautiful, moon lit nights that are full of joy The blooming flowers, trees swaying blissfully O Mother!
Ever smiling, whose speech is melodious The giver of joy and blessings O Mother!
