US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Trump says he'll only consider additional funding for Postal Service if Democrats make concessions

The U.S. Postal Service is warning several states that it may not be able to deliver mail-in ballots...
CBS News - Published

Postal Service Leader Sets Reorganization Amid Scrutiny Over Mail Ballots

The Trump appointee and donor who runs the post office pledged that such changes would not affect the...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Trump opposes U.S. postal service funding, admits mail-in voting hard without it

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal...
CTV News - Published


Postal Service Warning Ahead Of November Election [Video]

Postal Service Warning Ahead Of November Election

With millions of Floridians seeking to vote-by-mail amid the coronavirus pandemic, postal officials have warned Secretary of State Laurel Lee that the state is at risk of having ballots go uncounted in..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published
Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours [Video]

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours

The United States Postal Service has started reducing post office operating hours. This is happening across several states, according to reports at CNN. They are also removing their iconic blue..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
US Postal Service Warns California, 45 Other States On Mail Ballots [Video]

US Postal Service Warns California, 45 Other States On Mail Ballots

The U.S. Postal Service has warned California and 45 states and the District of Columbia it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:39Published