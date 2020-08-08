WCBI News at Ten - Friday, August 14th, 2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 hours ago

Roll vo in monitor mississippi is another step closer to a new state flag design to go on november's ballot// the commission has been working with a designer to make some tweaks to many of the originally submitted designs// as courtney ann jackson explains, they narrowed it down to the top nine today// the commission is charged with finding a flag with strong symbolism while being simplistic enough that a child can recreate it.

"this is something we need to recognize.

When people see our flag, they recognize immediately that it's mississippi."

Thousands of submissions were narrowed to hundreds and then down to less than a dozen ahead of friday's meeting.

"all of the people of mississippi who have taken a keen interest in what we are doing, especially those 3,000 people that have submitted designs."

This is a nine member commission but they all agree that they've heard a lot of input from community members.

The magnolia is on several of the top designs and has gotten mixed feedback.

"the magnolia makes me think of mississippi and hospitality.

I've had the same comments that katie did.

I've had a lot of people who liked it and a lot of people who don't."

"specific concerns about the magnolia flower relating to it as perceived as possibly a symbol of the old south."

One member wanted to ensure another element was incorporated.

"what is our state named for?

The river."

While the band of choctaw indians tribal chief cyrus ben requested that some stars be tweaked to contained more symbolism.

"you see that in our clothing, our beadwork and our basket designs.

You see the diamond designs.

And the eastern diamondback rattlesnake is also a respected animal that also protected the crops in the field.

So, that's where you see that diamond design incorporated."

You, the public, won't get to cast a binding vote till november but a non-binding poll including the top nine will be posted to the department of archives and history website.

Roll vo in monitor the commission will select the final five next tuesday and those five will be made into flags.

Their final decision will be made by september 2.

Wcbi update off top an update tonight to a story we first brought you last night at ten// there is an active search for the gunman after a shooting last night at a columbus hotel// police say what started out as a night out with a lady friend turned into an argument, gunfire, and a flood.

Columbus police were called to the courtyard by marriott about a shooting.

Chief fred shelton says the alleged gunman was confronted by his girlfriend, while he was with another woman, and an argument ensued.

Investigators tell wcbi the suspect fired a shot into the ceiling of the hotel room and the bullet hit a waterline.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time and no arrest has been made.

Centered a teenager is facing charges in connection to a car theft and a string of car burglaries earlier this week in lee county.

Investigators arrested 18-year- old khasen mitchell after the tuesday morning break-ins.

The burglaries happened in several subdivisions in mooreville.

A car was stolen in saltillo.

Investigators traced the crimes back to mitchell through surveillance video.

Mitchell is charged with one count of felony taking of a motor vehicle and six counts of auto burglary.

The sheriff's department is looking for otg for other suspects in the case.

First look stinger first look summary: rain first look summary: rain chances will lower as we head into the weekend but some stray showers or storms are possible.

Slightly cooler and drier air is slated to return early next week.

Friday night: isolated evening rain and storms. turning partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the low 70s.

Light and variable winds.

Saturday: partly cloudy, warm, and humid.

Highs in the low 90s.

A 20% chance of a few showers and storms during the heating of the day.

Winds nnw 5-10 mph.

Cw4 continuing coverage there will be fewer people in the stands on friday nights.

Governor reeves passed an order to today that limits how many people can be in the stands at football games and other extracurricular activities in the state// his latest executive order will limit crowd sizes for all k- through-12 sporting events across the state in a effort to slow the spread of covid-19// under this new guideline, two people for each player will be allowed to the games, band concert, or whatever activity your child is a part of in school// again, they're only allowed to have two people allowed to occupy space in the venue// governor reeves says extra curriculars are a vital part of students and they want to keep them in place, just in the safest way as possible// "the only way we can expand the number of 2 per participant is if the numbers in the community spread continue to decline in a rate similar to what we've seen in the last 3 weeks.

We need to take that number which was up near 10,000 over a seven day period, we need to drive it down to 2,500 to 3,000 level, which would be basically another cut in half of where we are today" indoor events require masks and masks must be worn at outside events unless you're sitting down with your respective party// this order is in effect until august 31st unless otherwise extended// the governors recent statewide mask mandate was also extended today until the 31st// the governor's executive order comes as the total number of coronavirus cases in mississippi reaches over 70- thousand// today, the mississippi state department of health reports 944 new covid-19 cases and 32 deaths// 11 deaths are from death certificates from last month// this is the third day this week the numbers have been below a thousand// 70-thousand-930 mississippians have reportedly been diagnosed with covid-19// 946 people are currently hospitalized with the virus// top at least 80 people signed up to drive up today.

Covid 19 testing was handled in starkville at the oktibbeha county safe room by the mississippi national guard and the university of mississippi medical center.

There were around 20 people who also showed up in their vehicles to be tested.

These tests were provided free of charge.

Three north mississippi economic development agencies receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in cares act money.

The golden triangle, north central, and northeast planning and development districts will each get four hundred thousand dollars.

In total, eight agencies in the state will receive the federal money.

Money will also help boost programs to help communities and businesses during the covid-19 pandemic.

Stinger there are many ways we can try to keep immune systems strong, we get some advice from healthcare professionals when we come back// as research and work continues on a vaccine for coronavirus, people are looking for ways to stay healthy.

They won't prevent you from getting sick, but vitamins can boost your immune system.

Our stephanie poole shares some advice from medical experts// " vitamin c, vitamin d and zinc,that all boosts immune support."

Erin taylor is a nurse at allegro family clinic.

She says vitamins carry a good source of essential nutrients.

" some have antioxidant and some have anti- inflammatory factors.

Both of those work well and if you're wayour hands and continuing to social distance and wear a mask that together puts you at prime opportunity to hopefully ward off any infection or viruses that come about."

Like taylor, joel patterson at curries family care pharmacy in aberdeen says he recommends supplements to people who are more vulnerable.

" one zinc a day has proven to and its necessary to build immune cells.

They actually estimate about 30 percent of elderly are deficit in zinc so it's a good idea to go ahead and get that boosted up."

Standup- patterson says most of these vitamins don't need a doctor's prescription.

You can grab them right off the shelf.

" there has been some market shortages on some of these vitamins that its come out of these types of situations.

You can definitely acquire zinc, you can definitely get vitamin c.

You don't have to go to the doctor to get them."

Butt sots "if your immune system is where it needs to be then the chances of you contracting covid are lower than normal."

Medical experts say if you've been infected with covid-19 to consult with your doctor on what vitamins you should take with your medication.

Stinger only seven stops remain on the high school football tour...catch-one of the final previews with lafayette, next in sports spx the high school football tour continues with a look at the lafayette commadores.

The dores look to continue their brand of smash mouth football in 2020.

Lafayette is stop number 54.

888pkg888 the lafayette commodores enter 2020 looking to finally pluck the thorn that's been in their side.

The thorn being west point.

For the last two years, the commodores season has come to an end by the hands of the green wave in some tough fought playoff battles including last season's 21-14 defeat.

Fast forward to now, lafayette is hungry to hit the field and get over the hump.

"it comes down to a play one way or the other and for the last two years that other team has made that play.

We don't talk about it a lot to be honest with you.

Our team i think is pretty level headed when it comes to that.

Everybody wants to get to that next round.

We feel like, more importantly, they feel like this is the team to do it.

We're excited about it for sure."

"we've been preparing for that one round that we just can't seem to get past.

It's that one team and working hard."

"it's just a matter of actually going out and doing it.

Having it in our head that we can do it."

Working to make that goal happen this season will be a new crop of faces as lafayette loses a lot of experience from last year's team including last season's quarterback and leading rusher randy anderson who accounted for over 2,000 all purpose yards.

Head coach michael fair is confident that his team can meet the challenge.

"to say we're going to look different is an understatement.

I think we're as skilled as we've been since i've been here.

We got some speed on that side of the ball that i'm excited about.

We're going to look different, but i think we'll score some points.

That's what it's all about.

We have guys in key spots that have experience coming back.

We'll be leaning on those guys early."

Despite the turnover, expect the commodores to continue playing their gritty, hardnose brand of football.

A style of play you can expect from lafayette year in and year out.

"anytime you play the county, you can expect good defense and physical running of the football.

That's what lafayette has been long before i got here.

That's just the blue collar mentality this place is.

To be honest, we expect the same this year.

We're going to hold these guys to a really high standard.

One we'll push them everyday to meet and go from there."

"we're the county.

It's what we're known as.

We come from some hard working families.

Kids that want to hit somebody when they get on the football field."

The county kicks off the season on the road against horn lake september 4th.

With lafayette on the high school football tour, chris bolton wcbi sports.

A lot of kids will be doing it virtually from home.

That can make it harder to stay focused.

Let's look at how you can use tech to help your kids learn better from home.

I'm emily cassulo, and this is tech byte.

Helping kids learn from home nathan roach / best buy kids not only need the right tech tools to learn, but they also need the right environment to be successful.

Best buy's nathan roach says there needs to be a good balance between what kids have to do for school, and what they'd like to do for fun.

Roach : "making sure you're not spending too much time on the games, and you're spending an appropriate amount of time on the schoolwork."

Students should also have a specific space at home where they can get their work done.

The fewer distractions, the better.

Roach : "it's critical that kids have a clean, organized environment that really is free of interruptions.

If kids are able to slow down and really focus on their schoolwork, it's proven that they're going to do better, and providing them with that space helps a ton."

Having good wifi is, of course, very important when doing most of their schoolwork online.

Without it, it's tough to get it all done.

Roach : "a lot of kids are doing zoom calls, they're using microsoft office, other programs, so really making