USPS Warns Of Mail-In Ballot Delays Ahead Of General Election



Tweets about this Amelia Robinson "Postal Service Warns States It May Not Meet Mail-In Ballot Deadlines" by Luke Broadwater, Hailey Fuchs and Nick Co… https://t.co/SCQ2gexKzJ 44 seconds ago valerie brown RT @CBSNews: U.S. Postal Service warns that Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot laws could cause some votes not to be counted https://t.co/34sZUN… 56 seconds ago Ms Nashville RT @CcriderJohn: Postal service warns nearly every state it may not be able to deliver ballots in time based on current election rules htt… 3 minutes ago vintage baby RT @HuffPostPol: As Trump's postmaster thwarts the Postal Service, the USPS warns 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be delivered on ti… 4 minutes ago YUNG MARC CNN: Postal service warns nearly every state it may not be able to deliver ballots in time based on current electio… https://t.co/gh7Q9qxcuw 9 minutes ago Johnny Friedrich RT @CNN: USPS warns nearly every state that voters could be at risk of not getting ballots back to election offices in time to be counted b… 18 minutes ago Snickle RT @CNNPolitics: Postal service warns nearly every state it may not be able to deliver ballots in time based on current election rules http… 21 minutes ago Kay Nash RT @WomanResistorNC: We knew he would throw up obstacles, how to deal? 1⃣ Mail-in ballot? Be an early bird 🦜 2⃣ Opportunity to early vote?… 26 minutes ago